Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $46,000 in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 318,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AlTi Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AlTi Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

AlTi Global Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

AlTi Global Profile

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.65). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.