Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $54,000 in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,431,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 39,959 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 130,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 156.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.26. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

Biomea Fusion Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

