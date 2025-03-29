Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $71,000 in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTMD. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of biote by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,392,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 107,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in biote by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in biote during the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in biote by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 272,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in biote by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at biote

In other news, major shareholder Guines Llc bought 750,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,820,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,303,420.36. This represents a 24.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Mark Cone bought 38,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $147,843.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,016.52. This represents a 31.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 788,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,218. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

biote Stock Down 7.6 %

BTMD stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. biote Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $185.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.07.

biote Profile

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

