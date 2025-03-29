Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 707,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 16.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,292 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 83.2% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 440,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 199,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,107 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

DIBS opened at $3.11 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Monday, December 16th.

1stdibs.Com Profile

(Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

