Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 21.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

