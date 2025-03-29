Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1,085.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 136.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $4.00 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.23.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The asset manager reported ($4.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 236.88% and a negative net margin of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $199.31 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

