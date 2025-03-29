Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 28.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 64.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 99.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 118,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price target on American Vanguard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

American Vanguard Trading Down 4.5 %

AVD stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.91.

American Vanguard Profile

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

