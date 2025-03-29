Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 65.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark K. Oki acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.67. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

