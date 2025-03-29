Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 276.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:AEVA opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.41. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Insider Activity at Aeva Technologies

In other Aeva Technologies news, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $51,978.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,174. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 990,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $4,318,191.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,369,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,571,957.40. This represents a 9.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 284,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

