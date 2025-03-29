Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in HilleVax during the third quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in HilleVax by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 92,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 74,673 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in HilleVax by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 255.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLVX opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.76. HilleVax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

HilleVax Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

