Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,661,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,140 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Catawba River Capital raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 193,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLL stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million.

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 104,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $485,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,519.96. The trade was a 29.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,805 shares of company stock valued at $529,138. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLL shares. UBS Group set a $5.00 price objective on Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

