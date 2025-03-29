Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,906 Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Himalaya Shipping by 143.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping Stock Down 0.5 %

HSHP opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.32. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Himalaya Shipping Dividend Announcement

Himalaya Shipping ( NYSE:HSHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.03%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Himalaya Shipping’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Himalaya Shipping Profile

(Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.