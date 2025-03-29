Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,508 Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVGI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,253,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 93,805 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 524,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 52,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $163.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

