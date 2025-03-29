Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) by 224.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atossa Therapeutics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATOS. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 62,016 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 177.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATOS opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

