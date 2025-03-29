Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $2,940,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,027,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Destination XL Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $1.45 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.93 million. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

