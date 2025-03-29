Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Information Services Group stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $193.02 million, a P/E ratio of -57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

III has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

