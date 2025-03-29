Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $68,000 Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,073,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on James River Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

