Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 66,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 36.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 185,304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 274.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis Stock Down 6.1 %

AMTX opened at $1.84 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $98.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Aemetis from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aemetis

About Aemetis

(Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.