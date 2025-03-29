Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 63.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 304.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

