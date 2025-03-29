IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 28,712 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 64,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $5,678,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. Northcoast Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.04.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

