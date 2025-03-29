iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

