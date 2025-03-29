iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $45.19 and a 12 month high of $55.79.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

