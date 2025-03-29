iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 789,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,174,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $92.38 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.46 and a 12 month high of $94.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

