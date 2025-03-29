Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Up 86.7% in March

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200,000 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 34,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0527 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

ITUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 224,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 61,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

