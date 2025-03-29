Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Up 86.7% in March

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200,000 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 34,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Itaú Unibanco Price Performance
Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
ITUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 224,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 61,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
