Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAMT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Get Camtek alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAMT

Camtek Stock Down 6.3 %

CAMT stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Camtek by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Camtek by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Camtek by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.