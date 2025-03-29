JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $391.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $437.00 to $391.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,079 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,338,000 after purchasing an additional 556,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

