Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ (KPRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of KPRX stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.46. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kiora Pharmaceuticals
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.