Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ (KPRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KPRX stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.46. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Free Report ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 6.67% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

