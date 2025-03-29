Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.45. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $140.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.38% and a negative net margin of 4,109.41%. The company had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,867,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 58,147 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 273,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

