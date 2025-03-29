Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,918 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,237,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,709,000 after buying an additional 166,443 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.58. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $808,350. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

