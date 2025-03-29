Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

LSPD opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

