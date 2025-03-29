Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.33 million, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 209,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

