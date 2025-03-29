Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given a $330.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $330.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a negative rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,079 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after purchasing an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $947,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,338,000 after purchasing an additional 556,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $681,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.