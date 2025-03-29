Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $430.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 14.2 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.98. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after buying an additional 2,371,079 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $947,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,338,000 after acquiring an additional 556,406 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $681,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,890 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

