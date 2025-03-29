Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $309.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $411.00 to $309.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.72.

Shares of LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.98. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

