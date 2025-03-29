Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $480.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $411.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 14.2 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.98. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Dnca Finance lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

