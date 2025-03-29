Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $420.00 at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $470.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.63 and its 200 day moving average is $338.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,070,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,775,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

