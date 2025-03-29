Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

