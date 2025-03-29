MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 49,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 50,553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 70,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAX opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $626.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.15.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

