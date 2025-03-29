Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MBWM shares. Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $714.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $33.46 and a one year high of $52.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $150,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,709.60. The trade was a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $371,910. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.