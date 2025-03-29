Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRUS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Merus from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

Merus Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MRUS opened at $44.61 on Friday. Merus has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.48. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Merus by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Merus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Merus by 10.4% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

