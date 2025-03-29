Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.59.

Microsoft Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $378.80 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $376.91 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

