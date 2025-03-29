Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,408.48. The trade was a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

