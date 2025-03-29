Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. KBC Group NV raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NSSC opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

