Natixis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,256 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TEGNA by 217.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88,932 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 194.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company raised TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

TEGNA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

