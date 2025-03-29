Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 159.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 357.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 406,039 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 277,706 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 147,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Christopher M. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 165,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,375. This trade represents a 452.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,050 and sold 17,756 shares worth $216,892. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

GO stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

