Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,436 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,587 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,357 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,006,000 after buying an additional 532,207 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 691,387 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 220,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $809,973.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,419,479 shares in the company, valued at $25,806,128.22. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 1.1 %

RKLB stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 2.06. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.