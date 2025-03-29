Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 1.9 %

HLX opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 209.55 and a beta of 2.41. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $770,197.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,714.33. This represents a 44.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

