Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,750 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000,392 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,550,000 after acquiring an additional 223,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,432,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 17.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 589,382 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 86,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 502,644 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $491,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,847.36. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,475. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.41 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

