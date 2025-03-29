Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADEA. State Street Corp raised its position in Adeia by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,767,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,052,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adeia by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,163,000 after acquiring an additional 78,135 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Adeia by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,160,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 313,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adeia by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Stock Performance

Adeia stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Adeia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

