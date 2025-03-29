Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXW. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 193,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 62,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 312.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 139,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,513,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,893,000 after buying an additional 154,426 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 348.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 39,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.02. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

